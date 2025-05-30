ZetaChain Price Data

ZetaChain (ZETA) currently has a price of £0.17 and is down -9.12% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 314 with a market cap of £141.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £16.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 828.9M tokens out of a total supply of 2.1B tokens.

ZetaChain aims to facilitate interoperability between different blockchain networks.