ZetaChain (ZETA) USD Price

$0.23
–$0.023 (–9.18%)
zeta Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$190.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
828.9M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$21.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$2.85
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$481.7M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
2.1B

About ZetaChain

ZetaChain Price Data

ZetaChain (ZETA) currently has a price of $0.23 and is down -9.18% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 314 with a market cap of $190.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $21.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 828.9M tokens out of a total supply of 2.1B tokens.

ZetaChain aims to facilitate interoperability between different blockchain networks.


ZetaChain Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 ZetaChain = $0.23 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy ZETA

