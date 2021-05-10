Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

All assets / Venus Price

0xd3c...eb894a

Base

0xebb...107995

BNB Smart Chain

0xcf6...626c63

opBNB

0x3e2...fd5c61

Unichain

0x819...62aa0d

zkSync Era

0xd78...e9ac5a

Arbitrum One

0xc1e...986d52

OP Mainnet

0x4a9...e917cf

Venus (XVS) GBP Price

£4.95
£0.11 (2.28%)
xvs Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£79.7M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
16.1M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£3.3M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£104.73
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£147.2M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
29.7M

About Venus

Venus Price Data

Venus (XVS) currently has a price of £4.95 and is up 2.28% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 392 with a market cap of £79.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £3.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 16.1M tokens out of a total supply of 29.7M tokens.

Venus is an algorithmic money market and synthetic stablecoin protocol launched exclusively on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

