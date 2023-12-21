Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

Fusionist Price

Fusionist (ACE) EUR Price

€0.52
–€0.075 (–12.62%)
Market stats

Market cap
€30.9M
Circulating supply
59.3M
Volume (24h)
€7.3M
All time high
€15.29
FDV
€76.1M
Total supply
146.3M

About Fusionist

Fusionist Price Data

Fusionist (ACE) currently has a price of €0.52 and is down -12.62% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 871 with a market cap of €30.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €7.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 59.3M tokens out of a total supply of 146.3M tokens.

Fusionist is a blockchain-based game project that combines elements of strategy, resource management, and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). The game is set in a sci-fi universe where players explore, build, and trade. It aims to blend traditional gaming experiences with blockchain technology, offering ownership of in-game assets and economic incentives for participation.


Fusionist Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Fusionist = €0.52 Euro (EUR)
