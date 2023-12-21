Fusionist (ACE) currently has a price of ¥84.85 and is down -12.86% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 871 with a market cap of ¥5B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.2B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 59.3M tokens out of a total supply of 146.3M tokens.
Fusionist is a blockchain-based game project that combines elements of strategy, resource management, and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). The game is set in a sci-fi universe where players explore, build, and trade. It aims to blend traditional gaming experiences with blockchain technology, offering ownership of in-game assets and economic incentives for participation.
Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
