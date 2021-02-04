Cream Price Data

Cream (CREAM) currently has a price of £1.085 and is down -5.76% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 2398 with a market cap of £2.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £145.5k of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.3M tokens out of a total supply of 2.9M tokens.

C.R.E.A.M Finance is a decentralized DeFi lending protocol for individuals, institutions and protocols to access financial services. Part of the yearn.finance ecosystem, C.R.E.A.M. Finance is a permissionless, open source and blockchain agnostic protocol serving users on blockchains including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain Polygon and Fantom.