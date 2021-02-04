Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

Cream (CREAM) USD Price

$1.46
–$0.090 (–5.81%)
cream Market stats

Market cap
$3.4M
Circulating supply
2.3M
Volume (24h)
$195.9k
All time high
$374.10
FDV
$4.3M
Total supply
2.9M

About Cream

Cream Price Data

Cream (CREAM) currently has a price of $1.46 and is down -5.81% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 2398 with a market cap of $3.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $195.9k of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.3M tokens out of a total supply of 2.9M tokens.

C.R.E.A.M Finance is a decentralized DeFi lending protocol for individuals, institutions and protocols to access financial services. Part of the yearn.finance ecosystem, C.R.E.A.M. Finance is a permissionless, open source and blockchain agnostic protocol serving users on blockchains including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain Polygon and Fantom.


Buy CREAM

