Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / Velo Price

0xf48...f6fd46

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask
Stellar

GDM4R...RM2M5M

Click to copy

Velo (VELO) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.013
$0.00064 (5.14%)
Chart by TradingView

velo Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$96.6M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
7.4B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$25.1M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$2.29
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$313.8M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
24B

About Velo

Velo Price Data

Velo (VELO) currently has a price of $0.013 and is up 5.14% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 491 with a market cap of $96.6M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $25.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 7.4B tokens out of a total supply of 24B tokens.

Velo Protocol, using smart contracts and the Stellar Consensus Protocol, allows businesses to issue digital credits and transfer assets across borders. The system aims to facilitate secure, efficient, and transparent value transfers between partners.

 

Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

velo Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$96.6M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
7.4B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$25.1M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$2.29
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$313.8M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
24B
Velo Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Velo = $0.013 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy VELO

Related assets

Power Ledger
Lisk
Blast
MVL
Saga
IQ
Tokenlon
NEM
Taiko
See more assets

Learn about Velo

What is Berachain?
intermediate
APR 04, 2025
What is Monad?
intermediate
MAR 17, 2025
See More in learn

Related assets

Power Ledger
Lisk
Blast
MVL
Saga
IQ
Tokenlon
NEM
Taiko
See more assets
websights