DIA (DIA) JPY Price

¥60.46
–¥7.58 (–11.14%)
dia Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥7.2B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
119.7M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥779.9M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥626.31
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥10.2B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
168.8M

About DIA

DIA Price Data

DIA (DIA) currently has a price of ¥60.46 and is down -11.14% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 710 with a market cap of ¥7.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥779.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 119.7M tokens out of a total supply of 168.8M tokens.

DIA (Decentralised Information Asset) is an open-source oracle platform that enables market actors to source, supply and share trustable data.


Disclaimer: The "About" content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

