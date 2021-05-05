DIA Price Data

DIA (DIA) currently has a price of ¥60.46 and is down -11.14% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 710 with a market cap of ¥7.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥779.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 119.7M tokens out of a total supply of 168.8M tokens.

DIA (Decentralised Information Asset) is an open-source oracle platform that enables market actors to source, supply and share trustable data.