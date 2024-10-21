Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / Dogs Price

EQCvx...G_DOGS

Click to copy

Dogs (DOGS) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥0.094
–¥0.011 (–10.75%)
Chart by TradingView
Dogs Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥48.6B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
516.8B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥28.3B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥0.24
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥51.7B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
550B
About Dogs

Dogs Price Data

Dogs (DOGS) currently has a price of ¥0.094 and is down -10.75% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 257 with a market cap of ¥48.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥28.3B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 516.8B tokens out of a total supply of 550B tokens.

DOGS is a dog-themed memecoin on the TON blockchain.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2024 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Dogs Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥48.6B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
516.8B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥28.3B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥0.24
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥51.7B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
550B
Other assets
JUST
Dymension
Kusama
Qtum
Olympus
Ether.fi
SafePal
Ravencoin
Basic Attention
See more assets
Dogs Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Dogs = ¥0.094 Japanese Yen (JPY)
Buy DOGS
Other assets
JUST
Dymension
Kusama
Qtum
Olympus
Ether.fi
SafePal
Ravencoin
Basic Attention
See more assets
Learn
What is blockchain abstraction?
beginner
SEP 01, 2024
What is Trust wallet?
beginner
SEP 01, 2024
See More in learn
websights