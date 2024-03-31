Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / Degen (Base) Price

0xfee...57767c

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask
Solana

A7n89...ATCZPz

Click to copy
Base

0x4ed...efefed

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask
Arbitrum One

0x9f0...03bc91

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask

Degen (Base) (DEGEN) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£0.0034
–£0.00061 (–14.98%)
Chart by TradingView

degen Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£80.4M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
23.3B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£13.6M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£0.051
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£127.6M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
37B

About Degen (Base)

Degen (Base) Price Data

Degen (Base) (DEGEN) currently has a price of £0.0034 and is down -14.98% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 448 with a market cap of £80.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £13.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 23.3B tokens out of a total supply of 37B tokens.

DEGEN served as a reward token for participants in the Farcaster Degen channel. It also powers the Degen chain, an L3 launched on Base.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

degen Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£80.4M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
23.3B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£13.6M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£0.051
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£127.6M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
37B
Degen Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Degen = £0.0034 Pound Sterling (GBP)
Buy DEGEN

Related assets

Waves
World Mobile Token
ConstitutionDAO
Verasity
Verge
Centrifuge
Loopring
Origin Ether
SingularityNET
See more assets

Learn about Degen

What is Berachain?
intermediate
APR 04, 2025
What is Monad?
intermediate
MAR 17, 2025
See More in learn

Related assets

Waves
World Mobile Token
ConstitutionDAO
Verasity
Verge
Centrifuge
Loopring
Origin Ether
SingularityNET
See more assets
websights