Degen (Base) Price Data

Degen (Base) (DEGEN) currently has a price of $0.0046 and is down -15.033% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 448 with a market cap of $108.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $18.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 23.3B tokens out of a total supply of 37B tokens.

DEGEN served as a reward token for participants in the Farcaster Degen channel. It also powers the Degen chain, an L3 launched on Base.