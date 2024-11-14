About USDS

USDS Price Data

USDS (USDS) currently has a price of €0.95 and is down -0.033% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 30 with a market cap of €4.9B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €7.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5.2B tokens out of a total supply of 5.2B tokens.

The upgraded stablecoin of the Sky Ecosystem (previously MakerDAO) is USDS.

USDS can be upgraded from DAI or converted from USDC at a 1:1 ratio, on Sky.money and other frontends. USDS can also be converted back to DAI. Upgrading is optional.