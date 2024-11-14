Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) JPY Price

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥207.84
–¥43.46 (–17.29%)
Peanut the Squirrel Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥208.1B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
999.9M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥327.2B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥379.81
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥208.1B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
999.9M
About Peanut the Squirrel

Peanut the Squirrel Price Data

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) currently has a price of ¥207.84 and is down -17.29% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 84 with a market cap of ¥208.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥327.2B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 999.9M tokens out of a total supply of 999.9M tokens.

Peanut the Squirrel is a meme coin on Solana.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2024 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

