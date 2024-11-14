About Peanut the Squirrel

Peanut the Squirrel Price Data

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) currently has a price of ¥207.84 and is down -17.29% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 84 with a market cap of ¥208.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥327.2B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 999.9M tokens out of a total supply of 999.9M tokens.

Peanut the Squirrel is a meme coin on Solana.