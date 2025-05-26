Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) EUR Price

€28.78
–€1.84 (–5.99%)
hype Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€9.6B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
333.9M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€346.2M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€34.76
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€28.8B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1000M

About Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid Price Data

Hyperliquid (HYPE) currently has a price of €28.78 and is down -5.99% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 15 with a market cap of €9.6B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €346.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 333.9M tokens out of a total supply of 1000M tokens.

Hyperliquid functions as a Layer 1 blockchain specifically built for decentralized finance applications, with a primary focus on perpetual futures trading. The system operates using a consensus mechanism called HyperBFT. Its core technical architecture consists of an on-chain order book and native perpetual futures trading functionality built directly into the base layer.

From a structural perspective, Hyperliquid handles all trading operations, including order matching and execution, directly on its blockchain rather than using external layers or systems. The platform processes transactions without requiring gas fees and manages all order book operations on-chain rather than through external systems.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

