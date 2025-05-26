Hyperliquid Price Data

Hyperliquid (HYPE) currently has a price of ¥4.7k and is down -6.28% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 15 with a market cap of ¥1.6T. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥56.5B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 333.9M tokens out of a total supply of 1000M tokens.

Hyperliquid functions as a Layer 1 blockchain specifically built for decentralized finance applications, with a primary focus on perpetual futures trading. The system operates using a consensus mechanism called HyperBFT. Its core technical architecture consists of an on-chain order book and native perpetual futures trading functionality built directly into the base layer.

From a structural perspective, Hyperliquid handles all trading operations, including order matching and execution, directly on its blockchain rather than using external layers or systems. The platform processes transactions without requiring gas fees and manages all order book operations on-chain rather than through external systems.