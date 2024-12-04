Stonks Price Data

Stonks (STNK) currently has a price of €12.79 and is down -11.29% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 1697 with a market cap of €7.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €85.3k of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 581.9k tokens out of a total supply of 581.9k tokens.

Stonks is the first memecoin on Solana.