Stonks Price Data

Stonks (STNK) currently has a price of $14.5 and is down -10.90% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 1697 with a market cap of $8.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $96.6k of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 581.9k tokens out of a total supply of 581.9k tokens.

Stonks is the first memecoin on Solana.