Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) currently has a price of €1.89 and is down -10.37% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 78 with a market cap of €1.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €303.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 654.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.
Virtuals Protocol enables users to create, co-own, and monetize AI-driven virtual agents for applications in gaming and entertainment. These AI agents are tokenized as ERC-20 tokens, allowing for shared ownership and revenue generation through their activities across various platforms. The protocol integrates advanced AI capabilities with blockchain technology to facilitate autonomous decision-making, multimodal communication, and on-chain wallet integration.
Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.