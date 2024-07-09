Virtuals Protocol Price Data

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) currently has a price of £1.59 and is down -9.86% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 78 with a market cap of £1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £255.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 654.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Virtuals Protocol enables users to create, co-own, and monetize AI-driven virtual agents for applications in gaming and entertainment. These AI agents are tokenized as ERC-20 tokens, allowing for shared ownership and revenue generation through their activities across various platforms. The protocol integrates advanced AI capabilities with blockchain technology to facilitate autonomous decision-making, multimodal communication, and on-chain wallet integration.