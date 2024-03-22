Official Trump Price Data

Official Trump (TRUMP) currently has a price of £8.51 and is down -8.70% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 56 with a market cap of £1.7B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £611.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 200M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

The Official Trump memecoin (TRUMP) is a memecoin launched by President-elect Donald Trump just ahead of his inauguration.

The memecoin is based around Trump's FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT moment, according to the memecoin's official website. The website explains that the meme is around Trump's reaction to the assassination attempt against him. It also includes the contract address and the token distribution and provides ways for people to buy the token using traditional payment methods.

What is the token distribution?

The TRUMP memecoin has a low float, meaning that only 20% of tokens are currently unlocked and the remaining 80% have been allocated to a company associated with Trump and the team that set the token up. Insiders will see billions of dollars of tokens unlocked and available to sell as early as three months from launch, with more tokens unlocked daily until the end of a three-year period.

The memecoin runs on the Solana blockchain and was initially made available on memecoin creation platform Meteora, paired against USDC. It is now available on major exchanges including Binance and Hyperliquid.

The Trump team has been using the proceeds of the memecoin sales to buy Solana tokens. On one occassion, $5 million of USDC was swapped for Solana.

Trump has also sold digital trading cards in the form of NFTs and backs the World Liberty Financial project, which has sold $91 million of tokens that are not yet transferable.