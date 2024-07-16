Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

Moca Network (MOCA) EUR Price

€0.074
–€0.0059 (–7.44%)
moca Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€196.7M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
2.7B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€26.5M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€0.46
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€654.2M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
8.9B

About Moca Network

Moca Network Price Data

Moca Network (MOCA) currently has a price of €0.074 and is down -7.44% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 280 with a market cap of €196.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €26.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.7B tokens out of a total supply of 8.9B tokens.

Moca Network is developing a universal digital identity system that works across different blockchains. It aims to create a single account for managing assets, identity, and reputation across various ecosystems.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

