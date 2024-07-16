Moca Network (MOCA) currently has a price of $0.083 and is down -7.025% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 280 with a market cap of $222.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $30M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.7B tokens out of a total supply of 8.9B tokens.
Moca Network is developing a universal digital identity system that works across different blockchains. It aims to create a single account for managing assets, identity, and reputation across various ecosystems.
