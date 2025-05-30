KAITO Price Data

KAITO (KAITO) currently has a price of €1.82 and is down -11.77% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 161 with a market cap of €438.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €187.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 241.4M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Kaito is an AI-powered Web3 information platform that aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of crypto-related data, transforming unstructured information into actionable insights for users. Its native token, $KAITO, serves as the fundamental building block of the platform, facilitating transactions, community governance, and influencing the distribution of attention within the AI-powered InfoFi ecosystem.