KAITO Price

KAITO (KAITO) GBP Price

£1.53
–£0.20 (–11.40%)
kaito Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£369.1M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
241.4M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£157.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£2.28
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£1.5B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B

About KAITO

KAITO Price Data

KAITO (KAITO) currently has a price of £1.53 and is down -11.40% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 161 with a market cap of £369.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £157.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 241.4M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Kaito is an AI-powered Web3 information platform that aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of crypto-related data, transforming unstructured information into actionable insights for users. Its native token, $KAITO, serves as the fundamental building block of the platform, facilitating transactions, community governance, and influencing the distribution of attention within the AI-powered InfoFi ecosystem.


