All assets / Morpho Price

Base

Morpho (morpho) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£1.0023
–£0.092 (–8.44%)
morpho Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£275M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
274.5M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£13.6M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£3.42
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£1B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1B

About Morpho

Morpho Price Data

Morpho (morpho) currently has a price of £1.0023 and is down -8.44% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 205 with a market cap of £275M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £13.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 274.5M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Morpho is a decentralized, non-custodial lending protocol operating on the Ethereum and Base blockchains. It enhances capital efficiency in overcollateralized crypto lending and borrowing by directly matching lenders and borrowers through a peer-to-peer system. This approach offers users improved yields, reduced costs, and greater flexibility.

The protocol is governed by the Morpho DAO, with decisions made by holders of the MORPHO token. The MORPHO token serves as the governance token, enabling holders to vote on protocol changes, deployment of smart contracts, fee structures, and treasury management.


Disclaimer: The "About" content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Morpho Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Morpho = £1.0023 Pound Sterling (GBP)
Buy MORPHO

