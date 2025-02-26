Pi Network (PI) currently has a price of ¥84.098 and is down -10.35% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 32 with a market cap of ¥571.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥68.6B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 6.8B tokens out of a total supply of 10.5B tokens.
Pi Network is a social cryptocurrency, developer platform, and ecosystem designed for widespread accessibility and real-world utility. It enables users to mine and transact Pi using a mobile-friendly interface while supporting applications built within its blockchain ecosystem.
