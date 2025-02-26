Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / Pi Network Price

Pi Network (PI) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥84.098
–¥9.71 (–10.35%)
Chart by TradingView

pi Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥571.2B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
6.8B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥68.6B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥445.94
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥878.6B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10.5B

About Pi Network

Pi Network Price Data

Pi Network (PI) currently has a price of ¥84.098 and is down -10.35% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 32 with a market cap of ¥571.2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥68.6B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 6.8B tokens out of a total supply of 10.5B tokens.

Pi Network is a social cryptocurrency, developer platform, and ecosystem designed for widespread accessibility and real-world utility. It enables users to mine and transact Pi using a mobile-friendly interface while supporting applications built within its blockchain ecosystem.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

pi Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥571.2B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
6.8B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥68.6B
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥445.94
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥878.6B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10.5B

Pi Network Price Converter

Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Pi Network = ¥84.098 Japanese Yen (JPY)
Buy PI

Related assets

Wrapped eETH
Monero
Hyperliquid
Uniswap
OKB
Dai
sUSDS
Pepe
Aptos
See more assets

Learn about Pi Network

What is Berachain?
intermediate
APR 04, 2025
What is Monad?
intermediate
MAR 17, 2025
See More in learn

Related assets

Wrapped eETH
Monero
Hyperliquid
Uniswap
OKB
Dai
sUSDS
Pepe
Aptos
See more assets
websights