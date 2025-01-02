Alchemist AI Price Data

Alchemist AI (ALCH) currently has a price of ¥33.23 and is up 16.99% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 287 with a market cap of ¥28.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥14.6B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 850M tokens out of a total supply of 1000M tokens.

Alchemist AI is a digital token designed to support the development and utility of AI-driven applications within decentralized ecosystems. Built on blockchain technology, the token aims to facilitate access to AI tools, reward contributions to AI models, and enable participation in governance decisions related to the project. Alchemist AI seeks to bridge the gap between artificial intelligence and decentralized finance by providing infrastructure that supports innovation, collaboration, and transparent value exchange.