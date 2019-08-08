About Algorand

Algorand Price Data

Algorand (ALGO) currently has a price of $0.11 and is down -3.25% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 51 with a market cap of 880.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $60.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 7.9B tokens out of a total supply of 7.9B tokens.

Algorand, created by Silvio Micali, is a distinctive blockchain protocol that tackles the primary hurdles faced by current blockchain networks: security, scalability, and decentralization. It introduces Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS), a consensus protocol that is highly efficient, secure, and eco-friendly, significantly minimizing energy consumption compared to Proof-of-Work systems.