Tron

Tron (TRX) Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.099
-$0.0013 (-1.30%)
About Tron

Tron Price Data

Tron (TRX) currently has a price of $0.099 and is down -1.30% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 11 with a market cap of 8.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $349.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 88.8B tokens out of a total supply of 88.8B tokens.

Tron (TRX) is a blockchain-based decentralized platform that is widely used — particularly for the movement of stablecoins — because of its cheap fees.

Unique features of Tron:

High scalability

Tron has a high-throughput blockchain that is scalable. Scalability refers to a network's capability to handle increasing transaction numbers without compromising its performance or speed. This is made possible through its unique consensus mechanism, Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS), which enables faster block generation and confirmation. DPoS allows Tron to handle high transaction volumes and cater to applications that require quick and seamless transactions. Tron's high scalability not only facilitates quick transaction processing but also supports high-bandwidth decentralized applications and smart contracts.

Decentralized platform

Beyond the platform itself, Tron extends its decentralized approach to governance. Community members actively participate in decision-making processes, shaping the platform's development and future enhancements. This democratic approach ensures that Tron evolves based on the collective inputs and interests of its users.

Who are the founders of TRON?

Tron was started in 2017 while its mainnet was launched in 2018. It was founded by Justin Sun, a Chinese entrepreneur and the CEO of BitTorrent. Sun envisioned Tron as a blockchain-based decentralized platform for content sharing, aiming to impact the entertainment industry.

Sun is a well-known figure in the cryptocurrency industry. He is a Chinese entrepreneur and the former chief representative of Ripple in China. Sun has also been recognized as one of Forbes' 30 Under 30 in Asia. He previously founded Peiwo, a popular social media app in China.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
