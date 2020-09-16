About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi Price Data

Aavegotchi (GHST) currently has a price of £0.67 and is up 2.22% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 541 with a market cap of £34.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £1.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 51.2M tokens out of a total supply of 52.7M tokens.

Aavegotchi is an Ethereum-based game that combines cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It is related to the Aave lending platform.