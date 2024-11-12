Lawrence Lewitinn

Managing Editor, The Block

Lawrence Lewitinn is the Managing Editor for North America at The Block. Lewitinn brings extensive experience as a financial journalist, with stints at CoinDesk, CNBC, TheStreet, Yahoo Finance, the Observer, and Modern Consensus. His career also includes years on Wall Street, where he traded fixed income, currencies, and commodities for Millennium Management and MQS Capital. Lewitinn is an alumnus of New York University and has earned an MBA from Columbia Business School, along with a Master of International Affairs from Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs. He is a CFA Charterholder.