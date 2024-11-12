Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
Live
BTCUSD
91,582.50 1.19%
ETHUSD
3,174.94 2.02%
SOLUSD
239.92 2.51%
PYTHUSD
0.41720 -1.01%
LINKUSD
15.37 9.22%
Connect with Jay Morakis

More People

Alex Rawitz

Co-Founder, DIMO

Laurent Benayoun

CEO, Acheron Trading

Jay Morakis

PR, M Group

Jay Morakis is the founder & CEO of M Group Strategic Communications, one of the world’s leading communications firms with a focus on the digital assets sector. M Group sits at the intersection of capital markets and blockchain technology, working for some of the world’s highest profile and fastest growing businesses. He and his staff have become trusted counsel to thought leaders in almost every major financial center across the globe, helping to propel businesses forward in today’s global economy.

Upcoming Events

Jay Morakis IS SPEAKING AT

More News

See More Related News
websights