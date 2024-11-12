Jay Morakis

PR, M Group

Jay Morakis is the founder & CEO of M Group Strategic Communications, one of the world’s leading communications firms with a focus on the digital assets sector. M Group sits at the intersection of capital markets and blockchain technology, working for some of the world’s highest profile and fastest growing businesses. He and his staff have become trusted counsel to thought leaders in almost every major financial center across the globe, helping to propel businesses forward in today’s global economy.