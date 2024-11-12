Harry Horsfall

CEO, Flight3

Harry Horsfall, CEO of Flight3, spearheads Web3 marketing innovation, following the acquisition of Zebu Digital by Steven Bartlett's FlightGroup in 2023. His entrepreneurial spirit was evident early on with the launch of Hijacked, a successful music festival, setting the stage for his pivotal role in Web3 event management. With over 12 years in marketing, working for brands like Coinbase, Facebook, Google, and Solana (+many more), Harry has honed a strategic approach that blends traditional marketing with cutting-edge Web3 technologies. His enthusiasm for Web3 drives his mission at Flight3 to innovate marketing strategies that anticipate future trends. Under Harry's leadership, Zebu Live has transformed from a pub gathering to London's premier Web3 event, attracting over 3,500 enthusiasts and industry leaders. Looking forward, Harry is committed to positioning Flight3 at the forefront of the future of Web3.