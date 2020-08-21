Ticker
Issuer
Name
Price
Change
Type
Aum
Fee
Status
IBIT
BlackRock
$59.36
–0.17%
Spot
$69.6B
0.12%
live
FBTC
Fidelity
$91.20
–1.21%
Spot
$20.8B
0.25%
live
GBTC
Grayscale
$82.35
–0.15%
Spot
$19.4B
1.50%
live
ARKB
Ark Invest / 21 Shares
$104.25
–1.18%
Spot
$5.2B
0.21%
live
BITB
Bitwise
$56.86
0.088%
Spot
$4B
0.20%
live
BITO
ProShares
$20.95
–4.82%
Futures
$2.4B
0.95%
live
HODL
VanEck
$29.56
–0.87%
Spot
$1.6B
0.20%
live
BRRR
Valkyrie
$29.54
–0.14%
Spot
$628.9M
0.25%
live
BTCO
Invesco / Galaxy
$104.28
–0.2%
Spot
$538.3M
0.25%
live
EZBC
Franklin Templeton
$60.54
0.37%
Spot
$527.7M
0.19%
live
BTCW
WisdomTree
$110.67
0.73%
Spot
$162.1M
0.25%
live
BTF
Valkyrie
$13.09
–0.91%
Futures
$33.4M
1.24%
live
BITS
Global X
$64.75
1.25%
Futures
$30.3M
0.66%
live
BITC
Bitwise
$47.51
–0.11%
Futures
$21.6M
0.92%
live
BETH
ProShares
$79.32
–3.66%
Futures
$14.8M
1.33%
live
DEFI
Hashdex
$118.61
–0.64%
Spot
$13M
0.90%
live
ARKA
Ark Invest / 21 Shares
$65.41
–0.16%
Futures
$9.8M
0.70%
live
BETE
ProShares
$66.95
–3.68%
Futures
$8.3M
0.33%
live
ARKC
Ark Invest / 21 Shares
$127.95
–0.54%
Futures
–
0.93%
live
––––
Ark Invest / 21 Shares
$ –
–
Futures
–
1.00%
live
This Bitcoin ETF Tracker shows the latest market information for the top spot and futures-based Bitcoin ETFs from providers such as BlackRock, Fidelity and Grayscale.
The tracker provides the latest price and change in price for these ETFs. It lets you sort them by type, AUM and fee. It also shows whether the ETF is a pending application or is already live.
The first futures-based Bitcoin ETF went live in October 2021, while 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs were approved and launched in January 2024. This tracker features these ETFs and more.
The page also features Bitcoin ETF-related charts from The Block’s Data Dashboard. This includes charts on spot Bitcoin ETF volumes, flows and AUM.
Whether you’re looking to track the latest market trends or explore detailed ETF breakdowns, this hub offers a centralized source for all crypto ETF-related data. It has other trackers for Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Litecoin and Dogecoin.