Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
Tokens
ETFs
Stocks

Bitcoin ETF Tracker

1D
1D
1H
1W
1M
1Y
ALL
Ticker
Issuer
Name
Price
Change
Type
Aum
Fee
Status
IBIT
BlackRock
iShares Bitcoin Trust
$59.36
–0.17%
Spot
$69.6B
0.12%
live
FBTC
Fidelity
Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund
$91.20
–1.21%
Spot
$20.8B
0.25%
live
GBTC
Grayscale
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF
$82.35
–0.15%
Spot
$19.4B
1.50%
live
ARKB
Ark Invest / 21 Shares
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
$104.25
–1.18%
Spot
$5.2B
0.21%
live
BITB
Bitwise
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF
$56.86
0.088%
Spot
$4B
0.20%
live
BITO
ProShares
Bitcoin Strategy ETF
$20.95
–4.82%
Futures
$2.4B
0.95%
live
HODL
VanEck
VanEck Bitcoin Trust
$29.56
–0.87%
Spot
$1.6B
0.20%
live
BRRR
Valkyrie
CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund
$29.54
–0.14%
Spot
$628.9M
0.25%
live
BTCO
Invesco / Galaxy
Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF
$104.28
–0.2%
Spot
$538.3M
0.25%
live
EZBC
Franklin Templeton
Franklin Bitcoin ETF
$60.54
0.37%
Spot
$527.7M
0.19%
live
BTCW
WisdomTree
WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund
$110.67
0.73%
Spot
$162.1M
0.25%
live
BTF
Valkyrie
Valkyrie Bitcoin And Ether Strategy ETF
$13.09
–0.91%
Futures
$33.4M
1.24%
live
BITS
Global X
Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
$64.75
1.25%
Futures
$30.3M
0.66%
live
BITC
Bitwise
Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF
$47.51
–0.11%
Futures
$21.6M
0.92%
live
BETH
ProShares
Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF
$79.32
–3.66%
Futures
$14.8M
1.33%
live
DEFI
Hashdex
Hashdex Bitcoin ETF
$118.61
–0.64%
Spot
$13M
0.90%
live
ARKA
Ark Invest / 21 Shares
ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETF
$65.41
–0.16%
Futures
$9.8M
0.70%
live
BETE
ProShares
Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF
$66.95
–3.68%
Futures
$8.3M
0.33%
live
ARKC
Ark Invest / 21 Shares
ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF
$127.95
–0.54%
Futures
0.93%
live
––––
Ark Invest / 21 Shares
ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (LIQUIDATED)
$ –
Futures
1.00%
live

About bitcoin ETFs

This Bitcoin ETF Tracker shows the latest market information for the top spot and futures-based Bitcoin ETFs from providers such as BlackRock, Fidelity and Grayscale.

The tracker provides the latest price and change in price for these ETFs. It lets you sort them by type, AUM and fee. It also shows whether the ETF is a pending application or is already live.

The first futures-based Bitcoin ETF went live in October 2021, while 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs were approved and launched in January 2024. This tracker features these ETFs and more.

The page also features Bitcoin ETF-related charts from The Block’s Data Dashboard. This includes charts on spot Bitcoin ETF volumes, flows and AUM.

Whether you’re looking to track the latest market trends or explore detailed ETF breakdowns, this hub offers a centralized source for all crypto ETF-related data. It has other trackers for Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Litecoin and Dogecoin.

Related bitcoin ETF Data

See more data
websights