Last Updated on April 3, 2023.
This Privacy Policy (“Policy”) describes how Block Bond Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates and subsidiaries (“The Block,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) collects, uses, and discloses information that we collect about visitors to our websites including www.theblock.co, www.theblock.pro, and other websites and platforms that link to this Policy (collectively, the “Site”), and the services available through our Site (collectively, the “Services”). This Policy also describes the rights you may have under applicable laws regarding your personal information.
By visiting the Site or using any of our Services, you agree that your information is subject to and will be collected, used and disclosed in accordance with this Policy.
Personal information is data that identifies, relates to, describes, can be used to contact, or could reasonably be linked directly or indirectly to you. We collect the following categories of personal information about you directly from you, automatically through your use of our Site, and from third parties.
We collect information that you voluntarily and directly provide to us when you use our Site, including when you subscribe to a newsletter, provide us with information through a form on our Site, register for a webinar, in-person event, or other event, complete a survey, enter a contest, apply for a job through our Careers page, or sign up or pay for our Services.
We may collect information from you if you contact us through our Site, social media platforms or otherwise, including your name, email address, the contents of a message or attachments that you may send to us, and other information that you choose to provide. If you subscribe to our newsletter, we will collect certain information from you, such as your email address.
We may also collect information about people you know through a referral program that allows you to easily forward information about our Site or Services to friends or family. If you choose to refer a friend or family member to our Site, you represent that you have their permission to do so. This functionality is only meant for U.S. residents. By using it, you acknowledge and agree that such friend or family member is based in the U.S. We will ask for that person’s email address and may also send them a message on your behalf. We may process this information to facilitate your referral invitation or other legitimate business purposes including to improve our referral program.
To improve our Site and Services, we and our third-party cookie providers automatically collect information when you use our Site using cookies, pixel tags, or similar technologies. This may include information such as your IP address and the types of personal information described above as “Internet and other electronic network activity.” Please see our section on cookies below for additional information regarding our use of cookies and similar technologies.
We collect information from third party business partners that provide services on our behalf and from non-affiliated third parties, such as research firms and public sources. Depending on the source, this information could include information such as demographic information and brand and media consumption information.
To help make our Sites and Services more responsive to your needs, we and our business partners and service providers use cookies and other tracking mechanisms to track information about your use of our Site and Services. We may combine this information with other information we collect about you (and our business partners and service providers may do so on our behalf).
We allow our third-party partners, third party ad serving networks, and unaffiliated advertisers (collectively, “Advertisers”) to use cookies, web beacons, and other tracking technologies to provide ads about goods and services that may be of interest to you. Advertisers may place a separate cookie on your computer, or browser, or utilize other data collection and tracking technologies, to collect information such as your IP address, browser type, server being used, area code and zip code associated with your server, and whether you respond to certain ads. Advertisers may collect information about your online activities over time, across different computers, devices, and browsers, and across different websites and other online services. Advertisers may use this information to provide interest-based advertising or other targeted content
In general, the information collected and generated by third parties is processed and stored by the third parties and will be subject to their respective privacy policies (which we do not control and for which we are not responsible). We do not control these third-party Advertiser’s tracking technologies or the information they may collect. Many of these Advertisers are members of industry opt-out programs that offer you additional choices regarding the collection and use of your information as described in the Your Choices and Rights section below.
We use the categories of personal information described above for the following business purposes:
The laws in some jurisdictions require companies to tell you about the legal ground they rely on to use or disclose your personal data. To the extent those laws apply, our legal grounds for processing your personal data are as follows:
We may disclose each of the categories of information described above for our business purposes as follows:
This section provides California residents with additional information regarding our collection, use, and disclosure of their personal information.
The chart below describes the categories of personal information described above in our section on “Categories of Information We Collect About You” that we may “sell” or “share” as those terms are broadly defined by California law and the categories of third parties to whom we may “sell” or “share” your personal information. We may sell or share your personal information for our business purposes as described above in our section on “How We Use Your Information and The Basis on Which We Use It.”
|
Category of Personal Information
|
Categories of third parties with whom we may “sell” or “share” this information
|
Identifiers
|
Marketing & Sales Service Providers, Data Storage and Analytics Providers, Payment Processors, Workforce Management Providers
|
Demographics
|
Marketing & Sales Service Providers, Data Storage and Analytics Service Providers, Workforce Management Providers
|
Commercial information
|
Marketing & Sales Service Providers, Data Storage and Analytics Service Providers
|
Professional and employment-related information
|
Marketing & Sales Service Providers, Workforce Management Providers
|
Internet and other electronic network activity
|
Marketing & Sales Service Providers, Data Storage and Analytics Service Providers
|
Sensitive personal information
|
Payment Processors, Workforce Management Providers
|
Inferences
|
Marketing & Sales Service Providers, Data Storage and Analytics Service Providers, Workforce Management Providers
When we disclose that we may have sold personal information, it means that we may have received some kind of benefit to our company in return for sharing Personal Information, it does not necessarily mean we received any money in exchange. We will update this disclosure as appropriate.
If you subscribe with us, you may review, update or change the registration data we have collected about you at any time by editing your personal data in your account settings.
Additionally, you may have certain rights regarding our processing of your personal information under applicable local law. Depending on the jurisdiction in which you live, these may include rights to:
These rights may be limited or denied in some circumstances. For example, we may retain your personal information where required, such as for fraud prevention, or permitted by applicable law. Additionally, we may postpone completion of your request for legitimate business purposes, such as when your personal information is necessary to fulfill our obligations to you (e.g., if you are an active subscriber we may wait until your subscription expires before fulfilling your request). If you request deletion of data by us, we will use all commercially reasonable efforts to do so. If we delete any information, it will be deleted from our active database, but it may remain in our secure backup systems for a limited time in encrypted form and pursuant to our data retention policy.
We may need to verify your identity before completing your rights request. We may request information that you have provided to us or about your interactions with us. We may use the information you provide to us to verify your identity by comparing the information provided to the information in our records. If you are an authorized agent submitting a request, we may notify the consumer and ask the consumer to independently verify their identity before fulfilling your request.
You can also choose to opt out of the collection of information about your online activities over time and across third-party websites for online interest-based advertising purposes by participating organizations through industry opt out tools. Some of the above referenced organizations adhere to the Self-Regulatory Principles for Online Behavioral Advertising established by the Digital Advertising Alliance. You can opt-out from participating companies through the Digital Advertising Alliance in the USA https://www.aboutads.info/choices/, the Digital Advertising Alliance of Canada in Canada https://youradchoices.ca/ or the European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance in Europe https://www.youronlinechoices.eu/, or opt-out using your mobile device settings.
Opt-out cookies only work on the internet browser and device they are downloaded onto. Please note that when you "opt-out" of receiving interest-based advertisements, this does not mean you will no longer see advertisements from us or on the Site or Services. It means the online ads you see from DAA program participants should not be based on your interests. We are not responsible for the effectiveness of, or compliance with, any third-parties’ opt-out options or programs or the accuracy of their statements regarding their programs. In addition, third parties may still use cookies to collect information about your use of the Services, including for analytics and fraud prevention as well as any other purpose permitted under the DAA’s Principles.
This is a privacy preference that users can set in certain web browsers. While we are committed to providing you with meaningful choices about the information collected on our Site by third parties, currently, our systems do not recognize browser “do-not-track” requests. You may, however, disable certain tracking as described above in the “Your Choices and Rights” section. You may also opt out of targeted advertising by following the instructions in the Advertising Industry Opt-Out Tools section above.
If you are a California resident, you may have the following rights:
In the event you would like to exercise your right to know, delete, or correct, or if you are an authorized agent submitting a request on behalf of a California consumer, please submit a request as described above in “Your Choices and Rights.”
Our Site and Services are not designed for children under the age of 13. We do not knowingly collect information, as that term is defined in the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, from anyone under the age of 13. If we discover that a child under the age of 13 has provided us with personal information, we will take steps to delete such information from our systems. We also do not knowingly “sell” or “share” the personal information of children under the age of 16 and if we become aware, will take reasonable steps to delete it as soon as possible.
We may send periodic promotional emails to you. You may opt-out of promotional emails by following the opt-out instructions contained in the email. Please note that it may take up to 10 business days for us to process opt-out requests, as may be required by applicable local law. If you opt-out of receiving promotional emails, we may still send you emails about your account or any services you have requested or received from us, unless otherwise prohibited by applicable local law.
Our Site or Services may contain links to third-party websites that are not operated by us. If you click a third-party link, you will be directed to that third party's site. Any access to and use of such linked websites is not governed by this Policy but is instead governed by the privacy policies of those third-party websites. You agree that we are not responsible for the information practices of such third-party websites, including the information or content contained on such websites, and do not have control over any third parties that you may authorize to access your account information.
For online payments, we use the payment services of third parties, such as NetSuite, Stripe and Coinbase Commerce. We do not process, record, or maintain your bank, credit or debit card information. That information is provided directly to the third-party processor whose use of your personal information is subject to their privacy policy.
We care about the security of your information and have implemented commercially reasonable precautions to protect the information we collect from your use of the Site and Services from loss, misuse, and unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, and destruction. Please be aware that despite our efforts, no data security measures can guarantee security. You are responsible for maintaining the secrecy of your unique password and account information and for controlling access to your email communications from us. Your information will be securely held by us only so long as it is needed for our legitimate business purposes, including for any legal requirements, or until it is reasonably technically possible to delete or anonymize such information.
Your information may be processed or maintained in servers and databases located outside of the jurisdiction in which you reside and where the privacy laws may not be as protective as your jurisdiction of residence. If you are located outside the United States and choose to provide information to us, please note that we may transfer to and maintain and process the data in the United States. We will take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that your information is treated securely in accordance with this Policy.
The Block is the controller of your information. If you have questions about the privacy aspects of our Site or Services or would like to make a complaint, please email us at [email protected]
This policy is current as of the Last Updated date set forth above. We may change this Policy from time to time, so please be sure to check back periodically. We will post any changes to this Policy on our Site by updating the “Last Updated” date at the top of this page. If we make any changes to this Policy that materially affect our practices regarding the information we have previously collected or collect about you, we will also endeavor to provide you with notice in advance of such change by highlighting the change on our Site or sending you an email.