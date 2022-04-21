Financial Disclosures

The Block is dedicated to transparent journalism and impartial analysis of digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology as well as the people and companies who participate in the crypto ecosystem. An important part of our foundational mission is investigative journalism that critically and fairly assesses all of these ecosystem stakeholders and projects.
As a result, it is critical that The Block is fully transparent about our own financial holdings so as to avoid any appearance of bias or impropriety. The most valuable asset that we hold and strive to earn again every day is our reader's trust. Therefore, we have implemented a financial disclosure policy that is industry leading. Below, you’ll find a list of all of our full time editorial and research staff and contractors, along with any material positions they hold in digital assets or crypto-related projects.
Our threshold for "Owns Digital Assets" is $2,000. We view any figure below that amount to be non-material as an investment, yet critical for our team to utilize and participate in the cryptocurrency ecosystem that we report on, research and analyze.
The Block holds a no trading policy 24 hours prior to and after monthly disclosure which happens on the first Monday of every month.
To limit the potential for researchers and journalists to impact the price of micro-cap digital assets based on changes in holdings, disclosures of sub <$50M fully diluted market cap cryptocurrencies and NFTs are not required to be disclosed (value amount subject to change).
We'll update this table on a monthly basis.
Please note that nothing on this page constitutes, or is meant to constitute, financial advice of any kind and The Block is not responsible for any loss that you suffer as a result of any financial transaction, regardless of whether or not you enter such transaction based in any way upon anything you learn from this page. If you require advice in relation to any financial matter, you should consult an appropriate professional.
|Name
|Owns Crypto?
|BTC
|ETH
|Do you own NFTs over $2K?
|Other
|Mike McSweeney
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|XTZ
|Tim Copeland
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Frank Chaparro
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|GMT, SOCKS
|Aislinn Keely
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yogita Khatri
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Michael Orcutt
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Kollen Post
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|ALGO
|Ryan Weeks
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Kristin Majcher
|No
|No
|No
|No
|MK Manoylov
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Osato Avan-Nomayo
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Tom Matsuda
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Lucy Harley-McKeown
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Anushree Dave
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Davis Teague
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Catarina Moura
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Andrew Rummer
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Vishal Chawla
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Callan Quinn
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Sarah Kopit
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Mike Millard
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Adam Mccarthy
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|ALGO
|Sam Venis
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Stephanie Murray
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Kharishar Kahfi
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Name
|Owns Crypto?
|BTC
|ETH
|Own NFTs?
|Other
|Larry Cermak
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SOL, AVAX, MKR, LOOKS,
|Steven Zheng
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|LOOKS
|Lars Hoffmann
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|LOOKS
|Igor Igamberdiev
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Eden Au
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ATOM, CRO, FTT, LOOKS
|Andrew Cahill
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|ATOM, LOOKS
|George Calle
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|ATOM, LOOKS
|Gregory Lim
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Kevin Peng
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|LOOKS, SOL
|Afif Bandak
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|SNX, LINK, LYRA, OP
|Arnold Toh
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CRO, LOOKS, PDT
|Wolfie Zhao
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Saurabh Deshpande
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SOL, LOOKS, PDT, INDI
|Rebecca Stevens
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Edvinas Rupkus
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Hayden Booms
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Jae Oh Song
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CRO
|Eric Tong
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|MAGIC, ENS, STG
|Carlos Guzman
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|MATIC, ALGO, LINK
|Florence Kuria
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Erina Azmi
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|UWL
|Lucas Jevtic
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Thomas Bialek
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|LOOKS
|Abraham Eid
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|LINK
|Simon Cousaert
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Mohamed Ayadi
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|David Wang
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Hiroki Kotabe
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SOL, AVAX, GRT, POKT, XTZ, ALGO
|Marcel Bluhm
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|AAVE, DYDX, CRV, CVXCRV
|Jason Michelson
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|SOL, AVAX, ATOM
|Michael McNelly
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|TEMPLE
|John Dantoni
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|AVAX, CRV, LOOKS, PERP, SOL, UNI
|Wendy Hirata
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Matt McConnell
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|MC, DOT, PARA
|Jaiden Percheson
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Edvin Memet
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|MATIC, CRO, BNB, AVAX
|Jose Gutierrez Mares
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|TXA
|Kevin Ho
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|KDA
|Alex Ho
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|ATOM, AVAX, CRO, LOOKS, MATIC, SOL
|Atharv Deshpande
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Benjamin Dimant
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Victor Mahu
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|LINK
|Adam Centeno
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Dipankar Dutta
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|AVAX, SOL, DOT, MATIC, LINK, XMR
|Zach Hobbes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Ian Devendorf
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Guinness Chen
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Imran Khan
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No