Financial Disclosures

The Block is dedicated to transparent journalism and impartial analysis of digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology as well as the people and companies who participate in the crypto ecosystem. An important part of our foundational mission is investigative journalism that critically and fairly assesses all of these ecosystem stakeholders and projects.

As a result, it is critical that The Block is fully transparent about our own financial holdings so as to avoid any appearance of bias or impropriety. The most valuable asset that we hold and strive to earn again every day is our reader's trust. Therefore, we have implemented a financial disclosure policy that is industry leading. Below, you’ll find a list of all of our full time editorial and research staff and contractors, along with any material positions they hold in digital assets or crypto-related projects.

Our threshold for "Owns Digital Assets" is $2,000. We view any figure below that amount to be non-material as an investment, yet critical for our team to utilize and participate in the cryptocurrency ecosystem that we report on, research and analyze.

The Block holds a no trading policy 24 hours prior to and after monthly disclosure which happens on the first Monday of every month.

To limit the potential for researchers and journalists to impact the price of micro-cap digital assets based on changes in holdings, disclosures of sub <$50M fully diluted market cap cryptocurrencies and NFTs are not required to be disclosed (value amount subject to change).

We'll update this table on a monthly basis.

Please note that nothing on this page constitutes, or is meant to constitute, financial advice of any kind and The Block is not responsible for any loss that you suffer as a result of any financial transaction, regardless of whether or not you enter such transaction based in any way upon anything you learn from this page. If you require advice in relation to any financial matter, you should consult an appropriate professional.



As of Tuesday, July 5th, 2022:

Editorial:

Name Owns Crypto? BTC ETH Do you own NFTs over $2K? Other Mike McSweeney Yes Yes No No XTZ Tim Copeland Yes Yes Yes No Frank Chaparro Yes Yes Yes No GMT, SOCKS Aislinn Keely Yes Yes No No Yogita Khatri No No No No Michael Orcutt No No No No Kollen Post Yes Yes Yes No ALGO Ryan Weeks No No No No Kristin Majcher No No No No MK Manoylov No No No No Osato Avan-Nomayo Yes Yes Yes No Tom Matsuda No No No No Lucy Harley-McKeown No No No No Anushree Dave No No No No Davis Teague Yes Yes No No Catarina Moura No No No No Andrew Rummer No No No No Vishal Chawla Yes No Yes No Callan Quinn No No No No Sarah Kopit No No No No Mike Millard No No No No Adam Mccarthy Yes No Yes No ALGO Sam Venis Yes No Yes No Stephanie Murray No No No No Kharishar Kahfi No No No No

Research: