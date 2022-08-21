About

Our Mission

Empowering smart decisions about the ever-evolving landscape of digital assets.

Our Vision

At The Block, we see digital assets as a ubiquitous part of the future. As this space continues to evolve, we view our role as the trusted moderator and authoritative voice for those who invest in, work with, make decisions about, or seek to understand digital assets. We'll achieve this by delivering objective, impactful, and timely information across our three pillars: news, research, and data.

Who are we

The Block is the leading global information services brand in the digital asset space. Founded in 2018 and based in NYC, The Block's team is spread across 7 times zones, covering the global cryptocurrency and blockchain space 24/7.

Through The Block's website, newsletters, research portal, our podcast "The Scoop", data, and bespoke research engagements, we interact daily with tens of thousands of technologists, financial market participants, Fortune 500 professionals, global service providers, policymakers and more.

The Block delivers deep insight into how this emerging sector interacts with traditional finance, technology, governments, and markets.

Press

The Block Press is managed by The Block’s marketing and communications team and is not a product of The Block’s newsroom. For press questions or requests for comment, please contact [email protected]

The Block Announces Participation in Web3 Paywall Experiment

8/25/2022

NEW YORK – The Block, an information services company dedicated to digital assets, today announced its participation in Access Protocol, a web3 alternative paywall developed by the Access Foundation. The Block will be the first to integrate the protocol for a portion of its news at www.theblock.co.



The launch of Access Protocol addresses mounting web2 friction points in media for both content creators and consumers. Creators are plagued by increased reliance on individual subscriptions, limited distribution, and reduced content quality while consumers struggle with frustrating sign-up and cancellation processes. Access Protocol aims to improve monetization and distribution for creators and enhance consumers' content accessibility and user experience.



“At The Block, we’ve long thought the size of media, info services, and creator businesses do not reflect their societal impact or value. Some creators generate tens of millions of monthly readers, yet fail to achieve the financial metrics or valuations proportionate to their influence,” said Mike McCaffrey, CEO of The Block.



The Block has provided crypto news, research, and data for more than four years and as a result, has a unique perspective on the plight of content creators. “We’re excited to leverage our own experience and experiment with the Access Protocol. Web2 frictions - familiar to many - could be seamlessly alleviated by a web3 enabled solution,” said McCaffrey. “It’s an opportunity to be on the frontier of innovating with evolving technology in support of a healthier, more vibrant media and creator ecosystem.”



Access Protocol is expected to go live on www.theblock.co in Q4 of 2022. Interested participants will be able to access content through The Block’s website by connecting their crypto wallet and staking Access’s ACS tokens.

About The Block

The Block is an information services company empowering smart decisions for those who invest in, work with, make decisions about or seek to understand digital assets. For industry news visit us at www.theblock.co or for research and analysis on events shaping the ecosystem, visit www.theblockresearch.com.