Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / Fold Holdings, Inc. Price

Fold Holdings, Inc. (FLD) USD Price

$2.69
–32.75%
Chart by TradingView

FLD Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: Total value of the company's outstanding shares.
$126.1M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): trading volume of the stock during the last trading day.
$6.9M
Average volume
Average volume: Mean daily trading volume, typically calculated over the last 30 trading days.
$1.2M
Open
Open: Stock's opening price at market open for the current trading day.
$3.66
Close
Close: Stock's closing price from the previous trading day's session.
$2.69
Exchange
Exchange: Trading venue where the stock is primarily listed (edited).
NASDAQ

About Fold Holdings, Inc.

Fold Holdings is a crypto-native investment firm committed to supporting the next generation of decentralized technologies. The firm partners with early-stage blockchain projects, providing not only capital but also long-term, strategic support grounded in deep technical expertise and a founder-first approach. Fold’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of open, permissionless systems by backing teams building foundational innovations across the crypto ecosystem.

With a core focus on blockchain infrastructure, Web3 applications, decentralized finance (DeFi), and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, Fold Holdings invests in protocols and platforms driving composability, scalability, and interoperability. The firm operates with a long-term horizon and plays an active role in refining product strategy, fostering community growth, and navigating shifting regulatory and market conditions.

More than just an investor, Fold Holdings positions itself as a strategic partner. From helping projects design sustainable token models to building industry connections and scaling globally, the firm is dedicated to empowering founders with the resources and insight needed to succeed. With a conviction-led approach, Fold continues to play a key role in shaping the future of decentralized finance and digital asset innovation.


© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

FLD Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: Total value of the company's outstanding shares.
$126.1M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): trading volume of the stock during the last trading day.
$6.9M
Average volume
Average volume: Mean daily trading volume, typically calculated over the last 30 trading days.
$1.2M
Open
Open: Stock's opening price at market open for the current trading day.
$3.66
Close
Close: Stock's closing price from the previous trading day's session.
$2.69
Exchange
Exchange: Trading venue where the stock is primarily listed (edited).
NASDAQ

Learn about crypto stocks

What is Berachain?
intermediate
APR 04, 2025
What is Monad?
intermediate
MAR 17, 2025
See More in learn

Related crypto stocks

PYPL
$62.59
3.35%
EXOD
$44.08
7.33%
SMLR
$33.76
3.46%
ARBK
$0.34
3.4%
GREE
$0.65
8.33%
RIOT
$7.06
3.98%
See more assets

Related crypto stocks data

See more data
websights