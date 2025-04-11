Fold Holdings is a crypto-native investment firm committed to supporting the next generation of decentralized technologies. The firm partners with early-stage blockchain projects, providing not only capital but also long-term, strategic support grounded in deep technical expertise and a founder-first approach. Fold’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of open, permissionless systems by backing teams building foundational innovations across the crypto ecosystem.

With a core focus on blockchain infrastructure, Web3 applications, decentralized finance (DeFi), and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, Fold Holdings invests in protocols and platforms driving composability, scalability, and interoperability. The firm operates with a long-term horizon and plays an active role in refining product strategy, fostering community growth, and navigating shifting regulatory and market conditions.

More than just an investor, Fold Holdings positions itself as a strategic partner. From helping projects design sustainable token models to building industry connections and scaling globally, the firm is dedicated to empowering founders with the resources and insight needed to succeed. With a conviction-led approach, Fold continues to play a key role in shaping the future of decentralized finance and digital asset innovation.