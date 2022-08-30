Are you a News+ Subscriber? You can login and read your exclusive content here.

1inch announces 300,000 OP token airdrop for users on Optimism

Babylon Finance to shutter protocol after losing $3.4 million in Rari hack

US prosecutors requested records on Binance CEO, Reuters reports

Bitcoin futures volume hit a 21-month low in August, as ether volume surged

Wave Financial makes first acquisition in Europe, plots further deals taking advantage of ‘fire sale’ environment

1inch announces 300,000 OP token airdrop for users on Optimism

Babylon Finance to shutter protocol after losing $3.4 million in Rari hack

US prosecutors requested records on Binance CEO, Reuters reports

Bitcoin futures volume hit a 21-month low in August, as ether volume surged

Wave Financial makes first acquisition in Europe, plots further deals taking advantage of ‘fire sale’ environment

Live
BTCUSD
$ 19,713.00 -2.40%
ETHUSD
$ 1,522.50 -3.14%
BCHUSD
$ 113.73 -1.99%
SOLUSD
$ 30.63 -4.85%