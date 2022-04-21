Are you a News+ Subscriber? You can login and read your exclusive content here.

MakerDAO approves $100 million stablecoin loan vault for 151-year-old US bank

DeFi protocol Aave proposes creation of stablecoin called GHO

Head of Hong Kong’s financial regulator in line for role in Britain: Sky News

DeFi staking protocol Tenderize raises $3 million in seed funding

Binance.US hires former PayPal exec as CFO ahead of IPO 'in the coming years'

MakerDAO approves $100 million stablecoin loan vault for 151-year-old US bank

DeFi protocol Aave proposes creation of stablecoin called GHO

Head of Hong Kong’s financial regulator in line for role in Britain: Sky News

DeFi staking protocol Tenderize raises $3 million in seed funding

Binance.US hires former PayPal exec as CFO ahead of IPO 'in the coming years'

Live
BTCUSD
20906.00 +2.58%
ETHUSD
1221.74 +5.24%
BCHUSD
108.50 +3.05%
SOLUSD
38.26 +5.30%