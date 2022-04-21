Are you a News+ Subscriber? You can login and read your exclusive content here.

Tether says it liquidated Celsius loan without incurring any loss

Compass Mining cuts staff by 15%, reduces salaries for senior employees

Treasury sends Biden framework for international work on crypto over the next year

MakerDAO approves $100 million stablecoin loan vault for 151-year-old US bank

DeFi protocol Aave proposes creation of stablecoin called GHO

Tether says it liquidated Celsius loan without incurring any loss

Compass Mining cuts staff by 15%, reduces salaries for senior employees

Treasury sends Biden framework for international work on crypto over the next year

MakerDAO approves $100 million stablecoin loan vault for 151-year-old US bank

DeFi protocol Aave proposes creation of stablecoin called GHO

Live
BTCUSD
$ 21,721.50 0.48%
ETHUSD
$ 1,222.54 -1.25%
BCHUSD
$ 108.92 -1.74%
SOLUSD
$ 38.48 -0.10%