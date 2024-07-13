In 2022, Telegram, one of the largest messaging apps in the world, gave users the ability to buy tokenized usernames for its messaging app using a blockchain-based platform called Fragment. The platform lets interested parties buy available usernames and secure ownership on The Open Network (or TON), a blockchain originally developed by Telegram.

The platform creates a way for Telegram users to potentially monetize their presence on the platform by selling individual usernames (such as @bob or @alice) in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) — similar to how domain names used for websites are traded.

Besides usernames, one can acquire virtual phone numbers (also in token format) that can serve as privacy-focused alternatives to traditional phone numbers to verify new Telegram user sign-ups.

Transactions made on Fragment are powered by the TON blockchain, ensuring that ownership of these digital assets is recorded securely and transparently.

How to buy Telegram usernames on Fragment

Any basic username associated with your Telegram account, including those linked to your profile, public groups, or channels, can be sold on Fragment.

Toncoin, the native token of the TON network, is required to purchase usernames on Fragment, and the amount required depends on the current highest bid.

To transact with Toncoin, users must create a wallet such as TonKeeper that stores funds and assets and facilitates interactions with other users and apps on the TON blockchain.

Some items have a set price, allowing direct purchase. Others are on auction, requiring users to place a bid that meets the minimum and potentially outbids others. Users can bid on any available auction items from the featured list on the Fragment homepage or from the search bar at the top.

Usernames marked as "taken" are in use and unavailable for sale, but you can offer a fee to notify the owner of your interest in buying the username. To do this, find the username on Fragment, access its page, and select "make an offer."

Toncoin will be deducted from the wallet if the bid wins. Once users win an auction or complete a purchase, they’ll see it under “my assets” on Fragment. After the successful auction, the basic username will be converted into an NFT and connected to a specific account. They can also be transferred to other wallets.

Collectibles incur a 5% platform fee on each transaction (direct sales and the highest bid at the auction’s conclusion).

Since the platform was first rolled out, Fragment has already facilitated over $350 million in sales of custom usernames. Certain individual Telegram usernames have brought in large sums of money on Fragment. For example, the username @news sold for about $1.7 million in November 2022, the highest sale on the platform so far.

Anonymous virtual numbers on Ton

In late 2022, Telegram introduced a limited edition of virtual phone numbers, officially called anonymous numbers, as collectibles on the TON blockchain. These numbers allow users to register without a SIM card and receive login codes through Fragment instead of SMS.

On Telegram, users must use a phone number to register and log in, a process that can easily lead to privacy leaks. As an alternative, Fragment facilitates buying phone numbers that can be employed to verify Telegram sign-ups without revealing personal details.

In other words, these anonymous numbers can be used to create Telegram accounts that are not tied to SIM cards. Hence, privacy-conscious users may no longer need to apply for a traditional cell phone number to register and use the app. There are currently 136,500 numbers in circulation.

The direct sale of anonymous numbers concluded in 2022 — now, these numbers can only be acquired through purchase from another user on Fragment.