Seven infrastructure firms add support for Pyth oracle network on Solana

Seven blockchain infrastructure companies have added support for Pyth Network, an oracle service on the Solana blockchain. These include Everstake, P2P, Syndica, Figment, Triton, Coinbase Cloud, and Blockdaemon.

According to a media statement from Pyth Data Association, a Swiss association managing the project, these companies will support Pyth’s data providers and assist them in maintain their node infrastructure.

Pyth Network's oracle solution aggregates off-chain data needed by applications such as those in the decentralized finance sector.

Today's announcement comes as Pyth Network is looking to expand the infrastructure requirements for its oracle solution. The network relies on more than 50 publishers that cover financial services players, trading firms and crypto exchanges. Some of the biggest publishers on Pyth include Alameda Research, Jump Trading, Chicago Trading Company, CMS, FTX Exchange, Galaxy Digital, Genesis Global Trading, Wintermute and others.

These data publishers give accurate information for DeFi applications on Solana that hold over $6.5 billion in total locked assets.