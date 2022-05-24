Standard Crypto raises new $500 million fund: Axios

Venture capital firm Standard Crypto has raised a new $500 million fund, according to a report from Axios.

Axios cites a source familiar with the process. The fund will "invest in both equity and crypto," according to the report.

In an interview on The Scoop podcast earlier this year, co-founder Alok Vasudev discussed like non-fungible tokens and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) as areas of interest for VC firms like Standard Crypto.

"We've always likened ourselves as entrepreneur followers rather than being overly thematic about where things are going and trying to develop too much kind of a fund-specific thesis," Vasudev said at the time.