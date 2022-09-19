Bitcoin miner Bitdeer bought Singaporean maximum-security vault Le Freeport: Report

Bitcoin miner Bitdeer has bought Le Freeport, a Singaporean maximum-security vault, according to Bloomberg.

The deal, which closed in July, was worth S$40 million ($28.4 million), sources told Bloomberg.

Previously owned by Swiss art dealer Yves Bouvier, Le Freeport was also a repository for fine art, precious gems, and gold and silver bars.

Bitdeer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block.

The company has been aiming to go public since last year when it announced a $4 billion SPAC deal with blank-check firm Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. The deadline for the deal has been delayed three months from September 14 to December 14, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing from this month.

The company is led by Jihan Wu, who previously co-founded bitcoin mining manufacturer Bitmain. Wu stepped down from the company in early 2021.