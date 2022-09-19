PGA Tour, a major organizer for professional men’s golf tournaments, and the Tom Brady co-founded sports memorabilia platform Autograph announced Monday that it will launch a new platform for golf digital collectibles.

This new platform will launch in 2023 and mint snippets of notable golf history, as well as the current 2021-2022 FedExCup Season, as NFTs for golf fans to collect.

“The PGA Tour is excited to work with Autograph to offer digital collectibles that highlight the most talented golfers in the world and their role in the sport’s history,” said PGA Tour Chief Legal Officer Len Brown in a statement.

This is not the first time the PGA Tour got into NFTs, nor its first collaboration with Autograph. In April of this year, PGA Tours picked Autograph to mint Tour-licensed media as NFTs, Golf.com previously reported.

The FedExCup is a golf competition in which the winner can receive $18 million.

Launched in July of 2021, the NFT-based sports memorabilia platform Autograph not only sells sports moments but collections from athletes such as gymnast Simone Biles, golfer Tiger Woods, and football player Tom Brady, its co-founder.

Autograph raised $170 million in Series B funding in January.