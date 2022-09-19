Bitcoin mining stock report: Monday, September 19

Most bitcoin mining stock prices were down Monday, as the cryptocurrency fell below $18,500 before rising back to $19,500 at the time the markets closed, according to data from TradingView.

Crypto markets in general traded lower over the weekend and into Monday ahead of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee rate-hike decision.

Iris Energy's stock fell 14.43%, followed by Northern Data (-12.88%) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (-12.58%).

Marathon's stock fell 0.46% after Applied Blockchain announced that it extended its hosting contract with the miner by 70 megawatts.

TeraWulf announced the energization of 3,000 miners at its New York facility, and Bitfarms started production at its first warehouse in Argentina. The companies' stocks fell 4.27% and 3.51% (on the Toronto Stock Exchange), respectively.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Sept. 19: