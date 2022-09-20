OpenSea announces support for Layer 2 network Arbitrum

OpenSea will begin supporting the Layer 2 scaling network Arbitrum on Wednesday, according to a tweet thread from the NFT marketplace.
"This is a first step in building our goal of a web3 future where people have access to the NFTs they want on the chains they prefer," OpenSea said.
Arbitrum is among the Ethereum scaling networks known as a "rollup." As previously reported, Arbitrum recently upgraded its network to a new chain, known as Nitro.
OpenSea has previously moved to integrate with Layer 2 protocols, having connected with Immutable X last year.
