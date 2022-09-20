Mining • September 20, 2022, 4:37PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Tuesday, September 20

Quick Take

  • Share prices for most bitcoin miners fell in the markets on Tuesday.
  • Cipher Mining, Stronghold Digital Mining, Core Scientific and Northern Data were among the most underperforming stocks.

Almost all bitcoin mining stocks fell Tuesday along with the value of the cryptocurrency, which at market close was priced at around $19,000.

 Bitcoin has mostly been trading below $20,000 for the past month, with only a few exceptions.

Cipher Mining's stock fell 9.82%, followed by Stronghold Digital Mining (-9.30%), Core Scientific (-8.43%) and Northern Data (-8.17%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Sept. 20:


