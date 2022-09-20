Bitcoin mining stock report: Tuesday, September 20

Almost all bitcoin mining stocks fell Tuesday along with the value of the cryptocurrency, which at market close was priced at around $19,000.
Bitcoin has mostly been trading below $20,000 for the past month, with only a few exceptions.
Cipher Mining's stock fell 9.82%, followed by Stronghold Digital Mining (-9.30%), Core Scientific (-8.43%) and Northern Data (-8.17%).
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Sept. 20:
© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.