Bitcoin mining stock report: Tuesday, September 20

Almost all bitcoin mining stocks fell Tuesday along with the value of the cryptocurrency, which at market close was priced at around $19,000.

Bitcoin has mostly been trading below $20,000 for the past month, with only a few exceptions.

Cipher Mining's stock fell 9.82%, followed by Stronghold Digital Mining (-9.30%), Core Scientific (-8.43%) and Northern Data (-8.17%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Sept. 20: